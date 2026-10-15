Ready to tackle monsoon, says Minister Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was fully prepared to tackle the northeast monsoon, which commenced on October 14, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Referring to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, he said the State may receive heavy rainfall from the first week of November owing to the El Nino effect.
After chairing a review meeting on precautionary measures taken by various government departments on Thursday, Sengottaiyan told reporters that boats and other essential equipment had been kept ready to rescue people living in flood-prone areas.
"Officials are reviewing the power supply arrangements at all government hospitals. Food will be supplied through Amma Canteens to needy people during heavy rain," he said. He added that the government was taking precautionary measures to minimise the impact of heavy rain and ensure that essential services were not affected during the monsoon.