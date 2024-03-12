Ready to get seats, but are you ready to spend big and contest LS polls? PMK cadres dumbfounded by Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Sensing that the party functionaries' excitement over contesting Lok Sabha elections is quickly descending into disappointment due to the delay in striking an alliance deal with either AIADMK or BJP, PMK leader S Ramadoss shot a witty question at them, leaving them foxed.

According to a Maalaimalar report, while the party workers are keen on contesting from double-digit seats, the PMK was offered only 6-7 seats in both the BJP and AIADMK fronts. The delay in striking a deal with either of the parties has left the cadre distraught.

Seemingly understanding this, Ramadoss told them that he would get as many seats as the cadre wished for, but asked how many of them were ready to spend and contest. His question left his cadres speechless.

PMK is facing a deadlock in its seat-sharing talks with AIADMK and BJP. While senior Ramadoss is keen on going with the AIADMK to taste success in Tamil Nadu, junior Ramadoss is eyeing a cabinet berth under the NDA government, if formed after 2024 Lok Sabha elections.