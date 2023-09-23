Ready to contest from Kovai: Kamal

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday expressed his intent to test the electoral waters from Coimbatore for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“I am ready to contest again in Coimbatore, even if my nose was broken (got defeated in the 2021 Assembly polls) after applying medicine,” he said, while addressing a party meeting in Coimbatore.

Urging cadre to be ready in all constituencies across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Kamal said party men from Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai and other regions are calling him to contest the polls from there.