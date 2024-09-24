Ready for prohibition if Centre brings in nation-wide policy, says Min Muthusamy

COIMBATORE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy said Tamil Nadu is ready to implement prohibition if the central government brings a prohibition policy at the national level.

Addressing the media in Erode, Muthusamy said DMK does not have a different opinion on the issue of prohibition.

“But it’s not possible to close all Tasmac shops on a single day. Shops will be shut down in a staggered manner. So far 500 shops have been closed down,” he said adding that awareness is being created in schools and people are counselled to quit alcoholism. Problematic Tasmac shops have been identified for closure, he added