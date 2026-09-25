Ready for makeover: Southern Railway invites consultant to redevelop Chennai Central

The consultant will also have to study the shortcomings of the existing station and its surroundings before drawing up the new plan. The RLDA already has a preliminary concept plan and master plan but wants at least three substantially different alternatives to be prepared before the redevelopment plan is finalised.

A major part of the exercise will be the railway land around Central including possible changes in land use, reconstruction or relocation of existing facilities and new roads and connections to the surrounding network.

The redevelopment plan will also examine the possibility of commercial development on railway property, including construction above the station, service buildings and railway tracks, subject to development rules and approvals. The RLDA has also sought a study covering a 5 km area around the station, which should include road connectivity, approaches to the station, internal circulation and parking space.