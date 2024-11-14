Ready for debate with Stalin, we have others to take on Udhayanidhi: Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said alliances will be decided at the time of elections and insisted on having no truck with BJP.

To a query on alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the leader of the opposition categorically said alliances will be decided only at the time of polls. “Almost one and a half years is left for the polls,” he said to the media in Coimbatore.

Further, Palaniswami said there will be no truck with the BJP for the Assembly polls. “It is our stand not to have any alliance with BJP and also to remove the anti-people DMK government,” he said.

Referring to Chief Minister MK Stalin hailing his son and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s performance, the AIADMK leader asked, “Does that mean, the other ministers in DMK are not performing efficiently.”

Declaring that he was ready for a debate with Stalin on the welfare schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami asked why the Chief Minister didn’t accept his challenge for a debate. “To debate with Udhayanidhi Stalin, there are several ministers in our party. What does he know? By not accepting my challenge, Stalin has proved himself to be a puppet Chief Minister,” he said.

Rebutting Stalin’s charges of he speaking without civility, the AIADMK leader accused Stalin of having made personal attacks against him.

“He used to say ‘I crawled’ and called me a ‘cockroach’ in a recent meeting. Stalin is attacking me without profanity by forgetting his post and stature. But AIADMK leaders never criticise un-wantonly, but will give a fitting reply, if DMK functionaries make false accusations against us,” he said. Claiming that DMK is only inaugurating schemes started during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami wondered what the Chief Minister inspects in districts without implementing anything.

“In the DMK regime, only schemes are being announced, but they are neither implemented nor started,” he said.

Taking a dig at DMK’s dynasty politics, the AIADMK leader said, that in all states there is only one Chief Minister, but only in Tamil Nadu, there are four Chief Ministers. He also said the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state as there is no freedom for police.