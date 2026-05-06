Reading CT scans right can decide outcome in ovarian cancer: Lancet study

The study, conducted between September 2022 and February 2024, analysed 124 patients with stage III and IV epithelial ovarian cancer and reviewed 175 contrast-enhanced CT scans using a reporting framework known as the CT PAUSE score.

The system brings uniformity to imaging by assessing tumour spread, ascites, involvement of key anatomical sites, bowel disease and distant metastases, allowing multi-disciplinary teams to take clearer, more consistent calls on treatment. The results underline its clinical value.

Among patients selected for surgery using the PAUSE-guided approach, 89.3% achieved complete cyto-reduction, widely regarded as the most important factor influencing survival in advanced ovarian cancer. “Accurate pre-operative imaging is central to treatment planning. A structured tool helps align radiology findings with surgical decision-making,” the authors said.