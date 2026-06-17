Read news reports about your government and take corrective steps, DMK president Stalin tells CM Vijay

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to pay attention to media reports concerning his government and take appropriate corrective measures.
Speaking at the wedding reception of a family member of former Minister Arcot N Veeraswami in Chennai, Stalin said publicity generated through social media was temporary and would eventually fade.
“The news that circulated about the Chief Minister wearing a coat, carrying a tiffin carrier, playing chess and appearing in traditional attire generated attention for few weeks back. Today, however, news is emerging about irregularities and issues concerning the functioning of the government,” Stalin said.
“I request the Chief Minister to read news reports about himself and his government and take appropriate action wherever necessary,” he added.
Launching a broader attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Stalin alleged that public opinion had begun to shift against the administration.
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also spoke at the event, accused the government of attempting to attract functionaries and legislators from other political parties.
“When the DMK formed the Dravidian Model government, many people said they regretted not voting for us. Today, people are expressing regret over voting for this government,” Udhayanidhi alleged.
He further claimed that the ruling dispensation was engaging in political manoeuvres to strengthen its position and asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would deliver their verdict at the appropriate time.