Read news reports about your government and take corrective steps, DMK president Stalin tells CM Vijay

“I request the Chief Minister to read news reports about himself and his government and take appropriate action wherever necessary,” he added.

Launching a broader attack on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, Stalin alleged that public opinion had begun to shift against the administration.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also spoke at the event, accused the government of attempting to attract functionaries and legislators from other political parties.

“When the DMK formed the Dravidian Model government, many people said they regretted not voting for us. Today, people are expressing regret over voting for this government,” Udhayanidhi alleged.