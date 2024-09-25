RDO-led team probes into harassment in Ooty old age home

COIMBATORE: A special team led by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquired into allegations of torture against senior citizens at an old age home in the Nilgiris on Tuesday.

The inquiry follows a petition by a functionary from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) to District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru alleging that inmates of Abdul Kalam Trust, an NGO that runs a shelter for the homeless, were assaulted and abused by its caretakers.

The petitioner also claimed that money was collected illegally and properties of inmates were grabbed forcefully by its authorities.

Acting on a complaint, the collector formed a three-member committee comprising RDO Maharaj, Ooty Municipality Commissioner Jahangir Basha and Tahsildar Sangeetha Rani to conduct a probe.

The special team visited the home on Tuesday and quizzed authorities, perused documents and sought details from inmates. “An inquiry was done on the directions of the collector. The outcome of our inquiry will be submitted as a report to the collector in two days,” said RDO Maharaj to the media.

The home for orphaned and abandoned shelters has around 87 persons including 33 women and gets a grant of Rs 40,000 per month from the Ooty Municipality.