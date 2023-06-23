Raw sea cucumber worth over Rs 5 crore seized in Mandapam

MADURAI: Around 1,137 kg of banned raw sea cucumber, said to be worth Rs 5.11 crore, that was dumped in the sea near Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, was seized during a special drive, the Indian Coast Guard said on Thursday.

This is the second major catch made by the ICG near Mandapam in the last two months. Earlier, about 260 kg of banned sea cucumbers were seized by the ICG from Edaiyarvalasai seashore on May 10. Sea cucumbers are banned under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Acting swiftly on information, the ICG response team approaching the location from seaward side and carried out a comprehensive search using trained divers. About 67 gunny bags allegedly dumped by the smugglers in the waters near Vedalai Beach, south of Mandapam town, were found. Meanwhile, 540kg of sea cucumber was seized by forest personnel at Panaikulam, also in Ramanathapuram district. Three persons were arrested , a van and three bikes were also seized. The arrested were identified S Jebamalai (46) of Panaikulam, K Muniyasami (31) of Vethalai, and Nanthakumar (19) of the same locality.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by N Suresh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Ramanathapuram Range intercepted the van moving in a suspicious manner at Panaikulam and found thirty gunny bags with fresh sea cucumbers inside. The Assistant Conservator of Forest said a key accused Kuppai alias Seeni Abdul Rahman is absconding and a manhunt has been launched.

At Tiruppalaikudi, 250 kg of processed sea cucumbers were seized and a 43-year old offender Sanjay Gandhi was arrested on Wednesday.