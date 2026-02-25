Raw material prices will stabilise soon, says Union Minister Manjhi in Coimbatore

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, the minister said the surge in key raw material prices has put pressure on small manufacturers but expressed confidence that rates would normalise in the near term.

“In Coimbatore, officials will review the ground situation and consider forming a monitoring committee to track fluctuations in raw material prices. The centre will extend all necessary support to ensure that products manufactured here gain stronger access to international markets,” he said.

On industry demands to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for job-working units from 18 per cent to 5 per cent, Manjhi said the request would be examined in detail. He added that a proposal to introduce an MSME credit card for sector workers, on the lines of schemes available to farmers, would be considered after consultations with officials.