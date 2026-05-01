Raw material price spike, labour crunch push Tirupur garment output down 40%

Tirupur, known for its large knitwear base with over 10,000 units, supplies garments to several states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. While summer clothing orders were completed and shipped earlier, manufacturers are now seeing fresh demand for school uniforms such as innerwear, chemises and shorts.

However, many manufacturers are hesitant to take on new orders due to rising input costs and worker shortages. Over the past three months, yarn prices have increased by up to Rs 24 per kilogram. At the same time, global supply issues have made sourcing raw materials more difficult, pushing overall production costs up by around 20%.