Ravindhranath's election as MP declared null and void

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has given order that expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's son P Ravindhranath's election victory in 2019 from Theni Lok Sabha constituency as null and void. The court also stayed the order for 30 days as per the request of P Ravindhranath for further appeal.



The election petition was heard by Justice SS Sundar of the Madras High Court. After hearing both sides argument the Justice reserved his orders. However, the case was listed on Thursday before Justice SS Sundar for pronouncing orders.



Justice granted petitioner's prayer by pronouncing the order as the election victory of Ravindhranath from Theni constituency in 2019 as null and void.



Meanwhile, the Ravindhranath's counsel objected the order and request to stay it for further appeal. Accepting this, the Justice stays the order for 30 days.



The petition was filed by P Milany from the Theni constituency challenging Ravindhranath’s election victory in 2019. The petitioner claimed that he gave cash for votes and suppressed his asset value in the election affidavit, and sought to announce the victory as null and void.



Senior Counsel Sriram appeared for Ravindhranath and additional advocate general V Arun appeared for petitioner P Milany.



On June 28, 2023 Ravindhranath appeared before the court and he was examined and cross examined for above three hours.

