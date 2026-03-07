Ravi was star campaigner for DMK: Wilson

CHENNAI: DMK MP P Wilson on Friday said outgoing Governor RN Ravi was a constant reminder of the BJP’s intentions with the State and alleged that the Constitution becomes a casualty wherever he was appointed to the gubernatorial post.
In a sarcastic note, further, he said, “I am sad on two counts-firstly that DMK is losing a star campaigner in the upcoming elections. RN Ravi was a constant reminder of the BJP’s intentions with Tamil Nadu,” Wilson, a Rajya Sabha MP, said.
In a social media post, he said, “Secondly, I am sad for the people of West Bengal and my good friends at the All India Trinamool Congress.”
“Wherever Ravi goes, the casualty is the Constitution, federal structure and parliamentary democracy,” he wrote.