Ravi playing politics against TN govt: CPI

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday said Governor RN Ravi is doing politics against Tamil Nadu government.

Addressing reporters in Erode, Mutharasan accused the Governor of functioning like a RSS member.

“No action has been taken against him despite DMK MPs’ submitting a petition to President Droupadi Murmu. Only if the TNPSC chairman is appointed, eligible candidates can be employed,” he said. Accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to fulfill its poll promises in the last 10 years, Mutharasan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of corruption and dynasty politics everywhere, but couldn’t speak of his government’s accomplishments.

“As per the CAG report, the central government has done corruption for several crores in schemes. Condemning this, the CPI will stage protests in all district headquarters on September 12 and in cities and unions on September 14,” he said.

Mutharasan also said that the DMK alliance is strong and will win the Lok Sabha polls.