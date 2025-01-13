Ravi is a disgrace to post of Governor: DMK MP Wilson

CHENNAI: A day after the Raj Bhavan called Chief Minister M K Stalin ‘arrogant’ on social media, DMK Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate of Madras High Court P Wilson said that R N Ravi was a disgrace to the post of Governor and his constant confrontation with the CM and the Tamil Nadu showed that Ravi was unfit for the post.

Wilson as cautioned the government officials in Raj Bhavan that the Tamil Nadu government was their employer and criticism of the government was ground for dismissal from government service.

Reacting to Raj Bhavan which took to microblogging site ‘X’ to respond to the CM’s ‘Childish’ remark about the governor on Sunday, Wison on Monday said, “Has Governor Thiru R.N. Ravi lost his mind? He is a disgrace to the post of Governor. His tendency to constantly confront the Government of Tamil Nadu & the Hon. CM and engage in an ideological and political battle with the DMK has shown that he is unfit to hold constitutional office.”

Taking strong exception to the governor confronting the government ideologically, the senior HC advocate said, “If he is so keen to be a politician, he should resign and contest elections. It is ironic that stooges of an organisation that did not hoist the national flag for 52 years are giving Tamil Nadu a lecture on patriotism. For us, India and Tamil Nadu are like our two eyes - both are equally important and we do not hurt one to please the other.”

“It is about time you learn that Mr. Ravi, you have no standing to speak about the Constitution when you have insulted constitutional morality and decorum at every turn. Even the Hon. Supreme Court has to rap your knuckles to put you in place and ask you to do your job!” Wilson said, in a message posted on his ‘X’ handle.

Sounding a word of caution to the Raj Bhavan officials supporting the Governor’s war of words with Fort St George, the DMK MP said, “I am surprised to see government servants at the Raj Bhavan aiding the illegal acts of R.N. Ravi. They should be reminded that their employer is the Government of Tamil Nadu and criticism of the Government of Tamil Nadu or its policies is a ground for dismissal of a government servant as per the conduct rules in force.”