Here's why ration shops in Tamil Nadu will be open on 27.10.2024

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced that all ration shops across the state will remain open this Sunday (October 27).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the decision has been made in view of Deepavali, which will be celebrated on October 31 (Thursday) this year.

To ensure that essential goods are made available to the public ahead of the festival, Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation, KR Periyakaruppan, has stated that all ration shops will be operational on Sunday, the report added.

As per the announcement, all family cardholders will be able to collect their ration from the 34,774 public distribution (PDS) shops across the state on Sunday. They include 24,610 full-time and 10,164 part-time shops, all of which operate under the Consumer Protection Department.