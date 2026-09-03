Ration shop workers to wear black over Thayumanavar scheme lapses

CHENNAI: Ration shop workers across Tamil Nadu will wear black clothes and badges from September 5 to 10, demanding an end to the Bluetooth-based distribution system, deployment of additional staff and POS machines, and payment of the pending Rs 200 incentive for implementing the Thayumanavar scheme, the Tamil Nadu Government Ration Shop Employees’ Association said.
In a statement, association general secretary P Dinesh Kumar said the protest was aimed at drawing the government’s attention to difficulties faced by workers in implementing the scheme and urged immediate corrective measures.
Among the association’s key demands are the introduction of direct scanning through POS machines instead of the Bluetooth system and full implementation of the facility allowing beneficiaries to receive commodities through authorised representatives.
The association also sought a temporary freeze for cards that have not completed e-KYC, with automatic release upon biometric authentication. Special exemptions should be provided to women, pregnant employees, persons with disabilities and elderly workers, it said.
It demanded permission to distribute three months’ commodities in a single instalment and conduct distribution after the 15th of every month. It also sought packet-based distribution of rice and other commodities and uniform working hours across the State.
The workers demanded immediate release of pending subsidies to cooperative societies, nearly a year after the scheme’s launch, and sought the filling of vacant salesperson posts or payment of incentives until the vacancies are filled.
The association also urged the government to identify genuine beneficiaries rather than focus on percentage-based targets and remove ineligible names, including deceased persons and those undergoing treatment outside the State.
“Ration shop workers are the ones who can make the scheme a complete success by resolving problems on the ground,” added the association.