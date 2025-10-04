Rathna Fan House: Built on trust, powered by innovation

CHENNAI: For many Chennaiites, the story of home comfort begins with a visit to Rathna Fan House at T Nagar. From the whirring of ceiling fans that cooled summers in their childhood to the reliable appliances that became part of daily routines, the brand has quietly woven itself into the city’s memories. What started decades ago as a modest store has, over the years, grown into a symbol of trust and familiarity — a place where generations have found not just products, but comfort, care, and a sense of belonging.

“In 1957, my grandfather, Sambasivam Iyer, started Rathna Electricals, and my father, Krishnamurthy, took it forward. Rathnam was my uncle’s name, which turned out to be lucky for all of us,” starts Vijay Krishnamurthy, the managing director of Rathna Fan House. Rathna Electricals evolved into Rathna Fan House in 1967.

The idea of fan business was initiated for the people of Chennai, as it is required throughout the year. “We wanted it to be a one-stop for people to find all the major brands under one roof,” he adds.

As the brand moved forward over the years, its customers also travelled with it every step. One feature that sets Rathna Fan House apart from dozens of competitors, one that makes generations of customers walk in, is its customer service.

In this illustrious journey, Vijay’s uncle, Subramaniam, has been the backbone of the brand. “He played an important role in shaping the customer relationship. And our staff has been at the forefront in providing insights to them for the betterment of the brand. It is always the teamwork that succeeds,” he shares.

The significant move that has made Rathna Fan House timeless is how it adapts to the evolving times. “In 2010, we had the air-conditioner revolution. We had the opportunity to collaborate with top brands like Daikin and LG, among others, discuss new strategies, and showcase the products to our customers. Notably, kitchen AC was first introduced at Rathna Fan House.”

Sharing insights on how they strike the fine balance between preserving the family legacy and adapting to modern innovations, Vijay states, “We are customer-centric. All our staff and management work towards giving an unforgettable customer service. And, even the brands make it a point to introduce new products at Rathna Fan House, because they consider it to be a good sign. Moreover, our staff make it a point to learn completely about the products at the showroom, whether old or new, and are knowledgeable enough to educate the customers about the pros and cons, and also give better suggestions.”

This laser-sharp focus on their customers makes it difficult for brands to enter Rathna Fan House, because it is particular in providing only the best quality products for the consumers. “We make it a point to visit the factory to confirm how the products are made,” Vijay says.

Interestingly, India’s first cassette AC was created at Rathna Fan House. Not just this, they also have a pool of products and brands for solar, water heaters, water purifiers, dishwashers, chimneys, and many more. Customers will have the opportunity to test and analyse the models before making the final decision on buying them.

