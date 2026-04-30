Rare sunset, moonrise spectacle to be witnessed in Kanniyakumari on Chitra Pournami

KANNIYAKUMARI: A rare natural phenomenon in which the sunset and moonrise occur almost simultaneously will be witnessed in Kanniyakumari on Friday on the occasion of Chitra Pournami.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the event is expected to take place around 6 pm, when the sun sets over the Arabian Sea in the west while the full moon rises over the Bay of Bengal in the east at nearly the same time.
The spectacle can be viewed from key locations including the Triveni Sangamam beach, Sunset Point and Murugan Kunram, where large crowds are expected to gather to witness the event.
Chitra Pournami is observed on the full moon day of the Tamil month of Chithirai and draws devotees and tourists every year. The unique geographical position of Kanniyakumari, where the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean meet, makes it one of the few places where such a phenomenon can be clearly seen.
As the sun appears like a glowing sphere before dipping below the horizon, the full moon is expected to rise simultaneously, creating a striking visual contrast across the sky.
Officials said that police and local authorities have made arrangements to manage the expected crowd and ensure safety at major viewing points.
With favourable weather conditions forecast, a large number of visitors, including tourists from across the state, are likely to gather in Kanniyakumari to witness the rare occurrence.