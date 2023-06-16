Rare bonhomie of MLAs from TN at NLC meet in Mumbai

VELLORE: In a rare show of bonhomie, MLAs of DMK, AIADMK and BJP jointly attended the three-day National Legislators Conference (NLC), which started in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vaniyambadi AIADMK MLA G Senthil Kumar, one of the participants of the conference, said, “Legislators from the state cutting across partylines together attended the event. Around 30 of 32 AIADMK MLAs and 5 of the 10 DMK MLAs, who were invited, turned up for the conclave in addition to BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran.”

Pointing out that the conference was being held for the first time, he said, “we are all expecting something new. We have been told that we will be sharing our experiences that will be new as to date many of us have not met our north Indian counterparts.”

All the members were accorded a grand welcome at the venue and presented with Maharashtra’s iconic turbans.

Then MLAs of each party joined together for a photograph. On entering their place of stay many were surprised when they were given caricatures of themselves drawn by a woman artist. “We have been invited for a cultural programme and serious deliberations to be held on Friday and Saturday. The conference will end on Saturday. We plan to fly back home on Sunday,” Senthil Kumar said.