‘Rank just a consequence; we’ll work harder’

CHENNAI: Collective effort, continuous assessment and improvement strategies were the key factors for the top place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), smiles Prof V Kamakoti, director, Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Excerpts from the chat...





IIT-Madras has had a remarkable run. Topped the rank list in the NIRF India rankings in ‘Overall’ category for the fifth year and in ‘Engineering’ category for eighth year – both consecutively. How did you achieve this?

Although there’s immense satisfaction over the accomplishment, a lot more needs to be done in areas including innovation, research and teaching. Faculties, students, staff, the alumni, industry partners, Union Ministry of Education and the State government have contributed a lot to reach this level. It’s a collective effort that earned us this laurel. We’re confident that we can work harder and do more in the service to our nation. India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is just 26%, but TN’s GER is 50%. When the GER is increased to 50% across the country, only then we’ll be happy. In the next 10 years, India will be the most educated country. Our undergraduate Data Science programme has reached many people. A degree from IIT-M will bring many job opportunities. We’re also focusing on government school children across the State, for which we’re conducting an outreach programme for students in classes 5-12. Because of our effort, many students had cracked their exams.

Are IIT-Ms online courses useful to government school students?

Education is not a business, it’s a charitable activity. Many students from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram are enrolling for IIT-M’s online courses through eligibility tests. Around 2,000 students from TN villages will join our online courses. We’re receiving requests from many fishermen villages, Kollimalai and other tribal areas.

Despite topping the NIRF ranking, the institute has scored less than IISC, Bengaluru, in the ‘Research’ and ‘Innovation’ categories…

We’re basically towards that. Rank is just a number for us. Of course, we’ll be making this right. Because of doing it right, if we get the top position, it’s fine. Rank is just a consequence but we’ll work harder.

What other areas is IIT-M focusing on?

Start-ups and innovations. Only employers can make India number one; not employees. Entrepreneurship and innovation are our goals.

What about the QS World University Rankings?

There are different ways by which they’re evaluating us. Major difference is perception, for which they give 40%. In the Indian ranking system, only 10% is given for it, because there are other factors such as equitable, accessible education for all. The kind of things that happened in other parts of the world cannot happen in India. We have our own rules and regulations. The way we run the institution is different from how the world runs institutions. We have raised such types of concerns. Recently, the QS ranking authorities said that they’re ready to modify to meet some of our Indian conditions. This is important. We’re not staying away from QS World University ranking or any other ranking.





Receiving the NIRF 2023 Award from Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of Education

Give us more details on the interdisciplinary courses you’ve introduced



We announced 15 interdisciplinary courses from this academic year (2023-24). This is different from other departments. Each one has 4 or 5 faculties from each department. It will be looking at multiple interventions and that is very important today, because, if you want to find a holistic resolution to a problem, there is a need for big educationalists.

Do you feel that the National Education Policy (NEP) is important for the better performance of education institutions?

NEP is very important and an eye opener for the nation. Interdisciplinary education, innovation and entrepreneurship, holistic education, and identifying gifted children through their skills are few good examples in NEP. Without an entrance exam, we cannot filter students for admission. Also, we do not have any other option than an entrance exam.

To implement social justice and reservation in the institution, what actions have you taken so far?

We have formed two high power committees to hear the complaints on caste or any other discrimination and to sort it down. One is for OBC and the other one is for SC/ST. I haven’t received any complaints in the last one year. If we get them, we’ll sort it out. Stress is everywhere, but we’re taking measures to handle students’ stress and the feedback is satisfying. There are no backlashes in recruitment, as it’s based on the reservation chart. We’re filling up vacancies on a mission mode.

Any new innovations?

We have a few. Tuton, a company which is going to look at a hyper-loop project. We have other interesting companies working in music and agriculture. There are other small companies that are coming up with interesting projects.

Is there a campus outside India?

We’ll shortly open a campus in Tanzania, South Africa. We have signed a MoU with the Tanzanian government. The courses will be more geared towards employment and research. Instead of BTech, undergraduate science courses will be introduced in Tanzania.

Any new patent rights?

Last year (2022-23), we put out requests for 240 patents and received 170. This year, we’ll touch 350.

How many projects used CSR funds? How many are ready?

Last year (2022-23), we received Rs 231 crore through CSR fund. We’re working on a lot of projects in major core areas. Research works are underway at energy consortium, MSME, brain research and assistive technologies. We support students through scholarships and CSR funds.

What about collaboration with foreign varsities?

We have a BTech programme in semiconductor with Purdue University, Indiana (USA), MSc in Data Science with University of Birmingham, England, and a joint degree programme with Kathmandu University, Nepal. We have many joint degree programmes with other nations.

Why did you introduce an undergraduate course in electronic systems?

Because India actually needs lots of electronic engineers. To give them permanent and long term employment on a large scale, we introduced this course.