Ranipet: Tasmac strike leaves tipplers waiting for hours

More than 100 employees in Ranipet staged a protest at the Tasmac manager’s office, demanding that the scheme to collect empty liquor bottles be scrapped. The protest was organised by the Federation of United Tasmac Trade Unions.

The employees had warned that they would shut all 76 outlets in Ranipet district if the management insisted on continuing the bottle collection scheme. After talks with officials failed to reach an amicable settlement, the employees shut the outlets.

The closure left customers waiting outside the shops for several hours. Some eventually returned home after finding that the outlets remained closed, while others continued to wait, hoping they would reopen.