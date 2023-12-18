Ranipet ryots worried as rains fail to fill up tanks

RANIPET: With the paddy transplantation work progressing in full swing, farmers in Ranipet district are sore that the 369 irrigation tanks have not filled up despite copious rains during the southwest monsoon.

Sources said that this was a result of a miscalculation by the PWD. Only 150 irrigation tanks have attained full tank level while 22 were at 75%, 32 at little over 50%, 96 around 25%, and 68 tanks less than 25%. Three tanks had negligible storage, according to officials.

“Water spread area for all tanks worked to 4.83 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) as against the full spread area of 8.52 TMC,” officials added. However, farmers were sore that PWD officials citing various reasons diverted water to Tiruvannamalai district from the Palar through the Wallajah Anaicut depriving flow to irrigation tanks in Ranipet.

President of Ranipet district unit of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam CS Mani said, “If water had been diverted to the Kaveripakkam and Mahendranvadi irrigation tanks after both attaining full capacity, numerous downstream tanks would have also brimmed by now. This would have also recharged groundwater in the region benefitting agricultural activities.”

Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing State president M Subash said that officials had then said that all tanks would fill during the peak northeast monsoon period.

“But with rains stopping, especially after Cyclone Michaung, we wonder when the tanks, if ever, will fill up,” he said.

However, paddy transplantation is going on in full swing in Nemili taluk with the available water.

Meanwhile, new development is increasing demand from farmers from other areas like S Kolathur, Ganapathipuram, Sumaithangi, and Keelveedhi villages in the same taluk and from neighbouring Kancheepuram district for migrant labourers.

“Though around 100 migrant labourers are working in various villages in and around Panapakkam in Nemili taluk, farmers in other areas realising the advantage of using migrant workers are now clamouring for this facility. Hence, we have to send them to other areas when they complete work in one village,” Subash added.