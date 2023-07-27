Ranipet ryots fear rain may take toll on harvest

RANIPET: Farmers in the Ranipet district are worried that the continuous rain may affect the harvesting process and increases moisture content since there is no proper facility to dry the paddy.

Though direct procurement centres (DPC) have been opened in various parts of the district, ryots say that the rains have already hampered harvesting in many parts of the district.

“With the standing crop becoming wet due to rain, most farmers lack space to dry the harvested produce. Paddy with higher moisture level will not be accepted in the DPCs,” said Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district president CS Mani.

“We are allowed to offload only dry paddy or crops with moisture level less than 17 per cent, a condition laid by the State government,” farmers averred.

Meanwhile, two batches of farm labourers from West Bengal, similar to the last paddy season, arrived at Kalpalampattu village in Nemili taluk, from Kolkata by train.

“The first batch consisted of 13 persons, including 10 men, while the second batch comprised 16 members,” said Sangam youth wing state president R Subash.

He elaborated, “the presence of men in large numbers is something new to local farmers who are used to seeing only women being involved in paddy transplantation from nurseries to the fields. After leaving Nemili taluk last season, they were sought after by farmers in Ponneri taluk in Tiruvallur district. Subsequently they left for their native State.”

“With nurseries ready for transplanting in Nemili taluk, workers from West Bengal have been called again, but they are yet to start work due to the continuous rain,” he added.

“The only advantage in drafting migrant workers is that there will be no labour problem for the transplanting activity,” farmers added.