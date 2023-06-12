Ranipet ITI opens admission for 3 cutting-edge technology courses

RANIPET: Ranipet ITI plans to undertake a canvassing drive to get students for three new cutting-edge courses in the spanking new complex inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin at a cost of Rs 34.65 crore, principal (in-charge) LR Babu said.

Explaining, the principal said, the three new courses to be functional from this year include, “Manufacturing process control and automation mechanic, Industrial robotics and digital manufacturing mechanic and advanced CNC manufacturing technician are the latest cutting-edge technologies which would place the state on the forefront of industrial development once news reached students.”

While the first two courses with an annual intake of 40 students are of one-year duration, the last course has an annual intake of 24 students and is meant for two years, Babu said.

It is enabled by a collaboration with the Tatas who are instrumental in bringing to all 21 ITIs in state, including two in Ranipet and Arakkonam, the latest technology and also in providing the infrastructure “which could easily outclass that of well-known engineering institutions,” officials said.

June 20 is the last date for receipt of completed online applications and the courses will start from August, Babu said. Asked whether the institute’s staff are provided training in teaching such high-end courses, he said this is done and staff are ready and will join the ITI in August. “Students will be chosen through counselling and we are taking all efforts to ensure filling up of all seats,” Babu said.

“The Ranipet ITI has a record of filling all seats in the existing 3 trade courses for the lasts three years and we plan to ensure that all seats for the new courses are also filled at the earliest,” he added.