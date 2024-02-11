Ranipet district administration invites applications for green champion award

RANIPET: The district administration has called for applications from individuals, educational institutions and commercial complexes for the green champion award.

The award is an initiative of the environment, forest and climate change department and the state pollution control board. The ministries are planning to award 100 individuals who have worked to increase awareness among the public on reducing one-time use plastics with a citation and cash award of Rs 1 lakh each, officials said.

Similarly, 3 schools, 3 colleges and 3 commercial complexes which have played leadership roles in reducing use of plastics and increasing use of the yellow cloth bag and displayed ways to reduce sold waste and environment related issues will be given three cash prizes of Rs 10 lakh Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, officials said.

Applications forms are to be downloaded from the TNPCB website. The last date to submit filled in applications to the Ranipet collector for the 2023 green champion award is April 14 for individuals and May 1 for the yellow bag award for educational institutions and commercial complexes, they said.