Ranipet court sentences school officials to 4 years imprisonment in 'ghost' student scam

An official release from DVAC on Tuesday said those convicted were Karunagara Sanjeev Doss, correspondent, and Alice Thabitha Vijay Kumari, Headmistress of Vitva Ratna Villa Government Aided Primary School. They were also fined Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

The scam was unearthed on August 27, 2012, following a joint surprise inspection by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Vellore detachment, alongside inspection cell officers.

Investigations revealed that while the school's actual student strength was significantly lower, official registries were manipulated to reflect an inflated strength of 259 pupils.