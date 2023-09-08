Ranipet Collector reviews readiness for NE monsoon

RANIPET: Though the district did not receive much rain from the southwest monsoon, officials, led by Collector S Valamathi, not wanting to take a chance have started preparatory works on Tuesday to face the northeast monsoon, which brings most rains to Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts.

Advising officials to be in battle mode to tackle any rain-related issue, the Collector instructed them to identify vulnerable areas and carry out all precautionary measures.

A total of 47 low and medium-vulnerable areas have been identified in Arakkonam, Arcot, Kalavai, Timiri, Nemili, Sholinghur and Wallajahpet. “Similarly, a total of 49 centres have been identified, including 9 at Arakkonam, 7 each in Sholingur, Wallajahpet and Kalavai, 6 at Arcot, and 17 at Nemili, to set up rain relief centres in the district,” said Valarmathi.

“First responders totalling 1,759, including 132 women, will be at the disposal of the district administration to handle any emergency.on through toll-free 1077 or 04172-271766 for assistance,” she added.

Valarmathi also ordered officials to remove blockages from rain channels, carry out desilting of lakes and strengthen bunds on a priority basis.

Valarmathi also ordered officials to remove blockages from rain channels, carry out desilting of lakes and strengthen bunds on a priority basis. She also directed officials to prepare flood management schemes for each town.

Adequate number of pumps should also be kept ready in areas which are prone to waterlogging, she said and added expert committees could be formed to ensure such action was immediate.

“Community halls should be readied for emergencies with provision for good food, water, and medical aid. Schools should be inspected to ensure that there was no water stagnation on roofs,” she said.