Ranipet Collector felicitates two green champions

RANIPET: Two social activists involved in greening the environment and both natives of Kalavai taluk were awarded the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s green champion awards for 2023 by Collector S Valarmathi at the Collectorate on Monday.

While A Siva of Mel Pudupakkam had planted more than 14,500 Palmyra seeds in various locations in the district, he had also personally planted more than 524 saplings of various indigenous varieties, officials revealed.

V Natarajan of Valapandal village planted 47,000 saplings of native species in addition to providing 5,000 saplings free to the public.

Of the more than 52 lakh palm seeds planted across the district last year for a world record, Natarajan’s personal contribution was 68,000 palm seeds.

He has also provided the administrations of Vellore, Dharmapuri and Tiruvarur districts 77,000 seeds of various varieties, pollution control board officials revealed.