Randomisation of counting personnel held

EVM machines are currently sealed and protected by a three-tier security arrangement and under continuous surveillance. With the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, as per the orders of the Election Commission of India, the preliminary selection of 1,005 personnel, including counting supervisors, assistants, and micro-observers, was completed through the computerised randomisation process, " said the press release.

During the meeting, the DEO provided specific instructions and suggestions to the election officials regarding the mandatory procedures to be followed at the counting centres.

The meeting was attended by the Additional District Election Officer and the Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam, returning officers, district revenue officers, and other senior officials.