Randomisation of counting personnel held

CHENNAI: The first phase of selecting supervisors, assistants, and micro-observers for counting centres in Chennai was conducted through a computerised randomisation on Tuesday.
The process was organised on a constituency-wise basis, held at Ripon Building under supervsion of District Election Officer (DEO) and Corporation Commissioner, J Kumaragurubaran.Following the polling held on April 23, the EVMs have been securely stored at the three designated counting centres, such as Queen Mary's College for Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Royapuram, Harbour, and Chepauk-Triplicane, Loyola College for Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam, Egmore, Thousand Lights, and Anna Nagar and Anna University for Virugambakkam, Saidapet, Thyagaraya Nagar, Mylapore, and Velachery.
EVM machines are currently sealed and protected by a three-tier security arrangement and under continuous surveillance. With the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, as per the orders of the Election Commission of India, the preliminary selection of 1,005 personnel, including counting supervisors, assistants, and micro-observers, was completed through the computerised randomisation process, " said the press release.
During the meeting, the DEO provided specific instructions and suggestions to the election officials regarding the mandatory procedures to be followed at the counting centres.
The meeting was attended by the Additional District Election Officer and the Joint Commissioner (Education) K Karpagam, returning officers, district revenue officers, and other senior officials.