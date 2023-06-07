Random numbers released for engineering aspirants

CHENNAI: The random numbers for students enrolled for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu were released on Tuesday.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that the numbers were assigned to all students, who have enrolled for admissions.

Over 2.29 lakh applications were received. But random numbers were uploaded for around 1.87 lakh students as they have paid the registration fees. “The number allocated will be useful if students have secure same cut-off marks in mathematics, physics and chemistry. In that case, Class 10 marks will be considered,” explained the official.

Stating that Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 (TNEA 2023) was a completely online process that also included registration, payment, choice-filling, allotment and confirmation, he said the present certification will continue till June 9. “After scrutinising all applications, the rank list will be released on June 26. Engineering counselling will start from July 2 for students under special category,” he added.