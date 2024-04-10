Ramzan to be celebrated on Thursday in Tamil Nadu, Chief Qazi announces

CHENNAI: Ramazan is to be celebrated on Thursday, April 11 as the Shawwal month moon could not be sighted on Tuesday evening in Chennai.

So, April 11 will be considered the first day of the month in the Shawwal month in regards to Shariah.

Last month, on March 11, fasting for Ramadan began.

Muslims observe fasting from the day Ramadan begins and concludes on the last day of the month of Ramadan.