Ramzan, public exam will not clash: Min Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: “The public examinations have been carefully modified to avert any clash with the Ramzan festival celebration,” said the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Mayiladuthurai on Saturday.

Introducing the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha Congress candidate, R Sudha, the minister told the media persons gathered there, that there was wave in favour of the DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin in all the 40 Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He pointed to people giving a rousing reception to the CM and the also minister Udhayanidhi Stalin wherever they visited. “So, there’s no doubt that the INDIA bloc candidates would win, as the people have already decided to favour the candidates from the alliance. Mayiladuthurai candidate Sudha will certainly win with a margin of more than 3 lakh votes. We need not have to wait until April 19 as even today, the public is ready to cast their votes in favour of our alliance,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, he also stated that the public examination dates have been modified based on the sighting of the moon for the Ramzan festival. “We were careful to prevent the public examination clashing with the Ramzan celebration in the State,” the minister added.