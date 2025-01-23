Ramnad school girl wins Veer Gatha competition, to attend Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi

MADURAI: An SSLC student A Birunda from Government Model Higher Secondary School, Regunathapuram of Ramanathapuram district, has been selected at the national level in the Veer Gatha competition and will be one of the guests on the Republic Day celebrations to be held in New Delhi.

The participants wrote essays that highlighted their talents on a variety of topics that included the 'First War of Independence', their significant role in 'Tribal Uprising in the Freedom Struggle' and freedom fighters.

Birunda was chosen as one of the 25 nationally selected in the 9th to 10th standard category.She wrote an essay titled "Rani Lakshmibai Came in My Dream and Desired That I Serve the Nation", under the guidance of G Valarmathi, a graduate teacher of English and librarian of the school. She won a cash prize of Rs 10,000.