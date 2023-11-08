Ramnad fishers can apply for 165 govt houses

MADURAI: As many as 165 houses will be constructed for fishermen in Ramanathapuram district. The move comes as per announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin during his address in the fishermen welfare conference held in Ramanathapuram on August 18 this year, Collector B Vishnu Chandran said on Tuesday.

The fishermen of mechanised and country boats enrolled in cooperative societies and welfare board could utilise this opportunity to enjoy the benefits.

Further, the Collector said application forms and guidelines of the scheme could be availed from the office of Fisheries Department. The filled-in application forms should reach on or before November 30 either by registered post or in person to the office of Assistant Director of Fisheries, sources said.