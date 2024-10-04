Ramnad fishermen on hunger strike seeking fishers' release from Lankan custody

MADURAI: Several fishermen on Thursday launched a hunger strike at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district demanding action to expedite the release of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats from Sri Lankan custody.

During the hunger strike, which was presided over by VP Sesuraja, the president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, a series of resolutions were passed urging the release of over 150 fishermen, 190 mechanised boats, and 20 country boats.

Highlighting that 21 fishermen were convicted and jailed in Sri Lanka and hefty penalties being imposed on some detained fishers by Sri Lankan authorities, Sesuraja urged the intervention of central and state governments on humanitarian grounds to expedite the release of those imprisoned.

The fishermen also placed their demands for the release of the detained boats from Sri Lanka and urged the central government to provide compensation on par with the state government for boats that were rendered not seaworthy. In addition, resolutions to protect the livelihood of the fishermen were also passed.

The fishermen pointed out that among the arrested, the sailors were imprisoned mostly up to two years, and a maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore was imposed. Citing that the jailed fishermen will not be able to pay the hefty amount, the fishermen requested the government to prevent such imprisonment and imposition of hefty fines.

In addition, resolutions were also passed prompting the authorities to hold bilateral talks involving India and Sri Lanka to protect the rights to fishing in the traditional fishing ground of Katchatheevu and sought Chief Minister MK Stalin to schedule an audience with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to represent their grievances.Oc

The fishermen also threatened that they would stage a rail roko during the inaugural ceremony of the new Pamban sea bridge if their demands were not met, stated Sesuraj.