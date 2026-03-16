Rameswaram: Sri Lankan court extends custody of 12 fishermen

The fishermen had ventured into the sea on February 24 from Pamban South near Rameswaram in a mechanised boat to fish in the Gulf of Mannar.



The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them, alleging that they had crossed the maritime boundary and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. They were later lodged in the Negombo prison.



On Monday, the 12 fishermen were produced before the Welisara court for the third time in connection with the case.