Rameswaram: Sri Lankan court extends custody of 12 fishermen

RAMESWARAM: A Sri Lankan court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 12 fishermen from Pamban till March 23 after they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line while fishing.
The fishermen had ventured into the sea on February 24 from Pamban South near Rameswaram in a mechanised boat to fish in the Gulf of Mannar.
The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended them, alleging that they had crossed the maritime boundary and were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. They were later lodged in the Negombo prison.
On Monday, the 12 fishermen were produced before the Welisara court for the third time in connection with the case.
After hearing the matter, the judge ordered that the fishermen be remanded in custody till March 23.
Following the court order, the fishermen were taken back to Negombo prison.