Rameswaram, Madurai rly stations redevelopment progressing well

MADURAI: The redevelopment of Madurai Junction railway station and Rameswaram station has been witnessing progress at a rapid pace.

The Madurai Junction project, valued at Rs 347.47 crore, will include a new terminal building, a subway connecting the Periyar bus stand, multi-level parking facilities and a 72-metre-wide air concourse.

As for Rameswaram Station redevelopment with an investment of Rs 90.20 crore, it was also moving swiftly with new structures replacing the old terminal.

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, enhancements are being implemented at 15 stations with an investment of Rs 115.85 crore, focusing on improving passenger amenities such as waiting halls, lifts, and platform facilities.

Further developments at Dindigul and Thoothukudi stations would bring the total investment to Rs 150.69 crore for 17 stations, a statement said.

The division undertook significant infrastructure enhancements, including the construction of high-level platforms at 13 stations for improved accessibility, the creation of 39 new platform shelter bays to accommodate the growing number of passengers and the expansion of parking facilities to enhance the travel experience.

This fiscal year also saw the installation of nine prefabricated toilets and urinals across the division for passenger convenience.

Out of the 42 planned lifts at 17 stations, 26 have been completed, with seven already operational and six more set to open shortly.

The remaining lifts are in the advanced stages of construction. The goal to finish fixing all 42 lifts by the end of the year will be achieved.

More importantly, the Madurai division reported outstanding financial results with a revenue of Rs 418.45 crore between April and July 2024.

This revenue included Rs 270.94 crore from passenger services, Rs 115.60 crore from freight, Rs 19.76 crore from other services and Rs 7.75 crore from sundries.

Moreover, the division efficiently managed to transport 1.49 crore passengers and handle 0.938 million tonnes of goods during this period.