Rameswaram laddu scam: Six staff suspended over Rs 3.40 cr fraud

RAMESWARAM: Six temple staff were suspended, and three temporary workers were dismissed after alleged irregularities worth Rs 3.40 crore were detected in the distribution of free laddus to devotees at the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.
According to Temple Joint Commissioner Sellathurai, free laddu prasadam is distributed daily to devotees at the temple as per government orders. An inquiry conducted over the past few days found alleged irregularities in the distribution of 22.71 lakh laddus between 2023 and 2026.
Sellathurai said the alleged irregularities amounted to about Rs 3.40 crore.
The suspended staff were identified as Prasadam Section Peskar Panchamoorthy, consolidated pay worker Vikram, Prasadam stall staff Sivaneshwari, saleswoman Selvi, sales section in-charge Lavanya and free laddu section staff Ambika.
"Three temporary workers — Prabhu Ravi, Nithiyanandam and Balaji — were permanently removed from service," he said.
The Ramanathaswamy temple receives devotees from several States. Apart from free laddu prasadam distributed through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, devotees also buy prasadam such as laddus and appam from the temple prasadam stall. Bottled Kodi Theertham is also sold at the temple.
The alleged irregularities and action against temple staff have caused concern among devotees and residents.