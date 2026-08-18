Rameswaram fishers to go on indefinite strike from August 31

MADURAI: Mechanised boat fishermen in Rameswaram have announced an indefinite strike from August 31, urging the central and State governments to take immediate steps to secure the release of the fishermen and find a permanent solution to the issue through bilateral negotiations.
They have warned that they would launch a continuous hunger strike at Thangachimadam from September 1 onwards if their demands weren't met.
Sagayam of the Rameswaram Mechanised Boat Fishermen’s Association said the fishermen have sought the immediate release of fishermen lodged in Sri Lankan prisons and the return of fishing boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities. They have also demanded adequate compensation for the seized boats and the facilitation of dialogue between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen.
The fishermen said disruption to fishing would affect not only them but also thousands of workers employed on mechanised boats. “Our families depend on this income to meet our daily needs and support our children’s education,” said the fishermen.