Rameswaram fishers to go on indefinite strike from August 31

They have warned that they would launch a continuous hunger strike at Thangachimadam from September 1 onwards if their demands weren't met.

Sagayam of the Rameswaram Mechanised Boat Fishermen’s Association said the fishermen have sought the immediate release of fishermen lodged in Sri Lankan prisons and the return of fishing boats seized by Sri Lankan authorities. They have also demanded adequate compensation for the seized boats and the facilitation of dialogue between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen.