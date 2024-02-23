Rameswaram fishers sore over detention of TN fisherman by Sri Lanka

MADURAI: Many fishermen in Rameswaram were upset over the detention of a fellow fisherman at jail in Sri Lanka for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line. It’s unfortunate that several Tamil Nadu fishermen, especially from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, were arrested and sentenced to imprisonment by the Sri Lankan court at frequent intervals in the recent past, V.P. Sesuraja, president, Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said on Thursday. The fisher folks were shocked to learn that A. Salson (40) of Thangachimadam, Ramanathapuram district, one of the 19 fishermen crew aboard two vessels that set sail off Rameswaram on February 8, was imprisoned.