Rameswaram fishers call off indefinite strike after officials asssure action

MADURAI: Rameswaram fishermen called off their their indefinite strike, which began since the arrest of 37 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on grounds of cross border fishing, after they were convinced by the officials during a meeting convened by Collector B Vishnu Chandran on Thursday.

The fishermen had decided to stage a rail blockade at Mandapam on November 3 urging the need for releasing 64 fishermen and ten boats from the custody of Sri Lanka.

The case, which is scheduled to be heard in the court in Sri Lanka on November 8 has been given special attention by CM Stalin, the Collector said adding that relief assistance to the affected families would soon be given.

Further, the Collector said the Coastal Security Group personnel would be engaged in deep seas close to the IMBL with patrol boats to protect the State fishers. P Jesuraja, secretary, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said the fishermen would resume fishing from Saturday.