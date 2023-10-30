Rameswaram fishermen to stage rail roko on November 3, hunger strike on Nov 6

MADURAI: Condemning the arrests of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of five mechanised boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday, the fishermen of Rameswaram decided to stage a rail roko at Mandapam on November 3.

It’s unfortunate that the arrests were made on the very first day of fishing resumption off Rameswaram coast on Saturday after thirteen days of strike in support of their demands for the release of fishermen arrested on grounds of cross border fishing in territorial waters of Sri Lanka, P Jesuraja, secretary, Ramanathapuram All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association said.

Urging the need for the early release of those detained fishermen, he said the boats too should be freed from the Sri Lanka custody.

On Saturday, after a 13-day protest Rameswaram fishermen ventured into sea by mechanised boats bearing registration numbers, including ‘IND-TN 10-MM-985, ‘IND-TN-10-MM-860, ‘IND TN 10-MM-915’, ‘IND TN 10-MM-972’ and ‘IND TN 10 MM-717’ and they were detained.

The fishermen vow to go on indefinite strike until their demands were met.

On October 14, 27 fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan Navy on similar grounds. Over hundred mechanised and country boats that were seized by the Lankan Navy are still under the custody of the island nation.

Jesuraja also appealed to the central government to send a salvage team to bring back nine boats from their custody. Despite orders from the Sri Lankan court, those nine boats are still languishing in Lankan custody, he added.

Earlier in the day, a meeting was convened at Rameswaram and resolutions to fulfill these demands were passed. The fishermen also decided to stage a hunger strike from November 6, if the demands were not met.