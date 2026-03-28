Rameswaram fishermen observe 1-day strike

RAMANATHAPURAM: Fishermen in Rameswaram observed a one-day token strike urging the release of fishermen lodged in Sri Lankan prisons.
On March 25, seven fishermen who had gone fishing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the maritime boundary and were lodged in prison.
Meanwhile, mechanised boat fishermen in Rameswaram did not venture into the sea yesterday and took part in a one-day token strike urging the Union and State governments to secure the release of all fishermen from Rameswaram and other areas who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, and also to retrieve their boats, which are the source of their livelihood.
As a result, more than 600 mechanised boats remained anchored in a line in the harbour without going fishing. Due to the strike, the harbour and seashore areas wore a deserted look without the usual movement of fishermen.
However, on Monday, March 30, mechanised boat fishermen in Rameswaram are expected to resume fishing as usual.