Rameswaram fishermen associations announce indefinite strike over deaths of Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan waters

TIRUCHY: Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram launched an indefinite strike on Saturday following the death of a fisherman by a Sri Lankan Navy vessel at 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.

A meeting of the fisherman association was held at Rameswaram on Friday after which an indefinite strike was announced. The strike follows the death of K Malaisamy after his boat sank after being rammed by a Sri Lankan Navy patrol boat.

On Friday night Sri Lanka handed over the deceased fisherman's body to the Indian Navy at Sea, the Lankan Navy also released two apprehended fishermen.

Indian Navy ship, INS Bitra, which was on deployment off Rameshwaram coordinated with a Sri Lankan Navy ship and received the fishermen and the dead body at sea.

The Indian Navy ship then proceeded to Rameshwaram, where a Navy Officer from the Naval Detachment coordinated with the Marine Police and Fisheries Department of the Tamil Nadu state government, to transfer the mortal remains and the released fishermen.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was registered over the death of an Indian fisherman, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The statement said that a collision was reported between a Sri Lankan naval vessel and an Indian fishing boat 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island.

Out of the four Indian fishermen who were on board the vessel, one died, another is missing, while two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.

Malachami tragically lost his life and the two fishermen, Mookhaiyya and Muthu Muniandi were rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy with minor injuries.

Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna were instructed to immediately rush to Kankesanthurai and extend all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

The statement said that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian fishermen. Issues relating to Indian fishermen have been raised regularly at the highest levels with Sri Lanka.

Earlier on July 23, The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended nine fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, as per the Rameswaram Fishermen Association.

On July 19, fishermen in Rameswaram held a massive protest against the frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy and demanded the immediate release of 74 fishermen who had been arrested so far this year.

