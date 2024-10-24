Rameswaram commissioner to reply on contaminated Agni Theertham

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of Rameswaram Municipality to respond to a plea to prevent sewage from flowing into the sea near Agni Theertham in Rameswaram.

Petitioner Elephant G Rajendran said the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram is one of the most important temples. Agni Theertham is a sacred beach in Rameswaram that thousands of devotees can access. Untreated sewage from the Rameswaram municipality spewed into the sea near Agni Theertham, contaminating the holy water body.

Despite submitting petitions seeking action to prevent the flow of sewage into the sea, no action has been taken by the municipal authorities. Citing these, the petitioner sought direction from the court to take action to prevent its flow.

Meanwhile, the State’s counsel said efforts were taken to set up a sewage treatment plant about 200 metres from the Agni Theertham.

A division bench comprising Justice R Subramanian and Justice L Victoria Gowri questioned the functionality of the sewage treatment plant and usage of treated water and asked whether the treated water would be discharged into the sea.

Citing these, the bench directed the Commissioner of Rameswaram Municipality to respond and adjourned the case to November 18.