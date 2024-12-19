Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantt-Rameswaram trains diverted; check details here

CHENNAI: Northern Railway has notified diversion of the following trains operated from Rameswaram to Ayodhya due to yard remodeling of Ayodhya Cantt in Lucknow Division.

1. Train No. 22613 Rameswaram – Ayodhya Cantt Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express scheduled to leave Rameswaram at 11.55 pm on December 22 and 29 will be diverted to run via Zafarabad, Jaunpur City, and Sultanpur, while skipping stoppages at Jaunpur, Shahganj, Ayodhya Jn, and Ayodhya Cantt. The train will be short terminated at Sultanpur.

2. Train No. 22614 Ayodhya Cantt – Rameswaram Shraddha Sethu Superfast Express scheduled to leave Ayodhya Cantt at 11.10 pm on December 25 and January 1, 2025 will originate from Sultanpur and will be diverted to run via Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, and Zafarabad, while skipping stoppages at Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Jn, Shahganj, and Jaunpur, a release issued by Southern Railway said.