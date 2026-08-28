Rameswaram: 108-ft Hanuman statue work gathers pace, PM Modi likely to unveil it in September

RAMANATHAPURAM: Construction of a 108-foot-tall Hanuman statue at Olaikuda in Rameswaram, at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, has picked up pace, with the project targeted for completion by September.
The statue is being constructed through a trust, with work having commenced about two years ago. Construction from the feet to the head using reinforced concrete has been completed, along with the cement coating.
Workers from North India have been engaged for more than a month in shaping the statue's face, with scaffolding erected around it. Special cement coatings mixed with chemicals and protective paints are also being used to prevent damage from the salty sea air.
The statue is being constructed facing towards Sri Lanka, according to those associated with the project.
There are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Rameswaram and inaugurate the statue. However, details of the proposed visit and inauguration have not been confirmed in the copy.
The statue is expected to attract more devotees to Rameswaram once it is completed and opened to the public.
Hanuman has an important place in the history associated with the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple, according to local accounts.
Similar 108-foot Hanuman statues have already been constructed and opened to the public in Gujarat and Shimla, the report said.