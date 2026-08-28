Rameswaram: 108-ft Hanuman statue work gathers pace, PM Modi likely to unveil it in September

The statue is being constructed through a trust, with work having commenced about two years ago. Construction from the feet to the head using reinforced concrete has been completed, along with the cement coating.



Workers from North India have been engaged for more than a month in shaping the statue's face, with scaffolding erected around it. Special cement coatings mixed with chemicals and protective paints are also being used to prevent damage from the salty sea air.



The statue is being constructed facing towards Sri Lanka, according to those associated with the project.



There are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Rameswaram and inaugurate the statue. However, details of the proposed visit and inauguration have not been confirmed in the copy.



The statue is expected to attract more devotees to Rameswaram once it is completed and opened to the public.