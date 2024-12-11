Rameshwaram fishermen banned from venturing into sea from Dec 12

CHENNAI: Rameshwaram motorboat and country boat fishermen have been banned from venturing into sea from December 12 due to the rain forecast, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

It is reported that until further notice, fishermen have been asked not to venture into sea and the fisheries department has issued this warning as the wind speed will be 45-55 kmph.

Over a thousand motorboats and country boats have been parked on the shore.

The low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthened into a severe low-pressure area on Dec 10 and prevails in the southwest and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-northwestwards on Dec 12, towards the Sri Lanka-TN coasts in the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Department said.

Due to this, the 4th round of rainfall of the northeast monsoon is expected to intensify from Dec 11 to Dec 14.